Tottenham Hotspur beat Chelsea 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday with second-half goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane keeping Spurs in the hunt for a top-four finish and extending the Blues' miserable run under coach Graham Potter. Seconds after the break, Skipp picked up a clearance by Chelsea's British record signing Enzo Fernandez and fired in from more than 20 yards, his shot going in off the bar after Kepa Arrizabalaga could not get enough of a hand on it.

No chance for Kepa 🤯![CDATA[]]>🤯![CDATA[]]>🤯



Oliver Skipp hit that one SWEETLY and Spurs lead at home.



📺 Stream #PL live: https://t.co/Tg69y0EeUL | #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/lqBm40ZXnr — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 26, 2023 Kane secured the three points for Spurs when he pounced at the far post after a corner by Son Heung-min was flicked on by Eric Dier in the 82nd minute. Chelsea, who failed to score for fourth time in five league games despite spending around 300 million pounds ($358 million)on players in January alone, failed to create any clear-cut chances to get themselves back into the game. Graham Potter reacts to Chelsea’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham 👇#PL | #TOTCHE — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 26, 2023 The win - the first for the hosts in nine league games against Chelsea - kept Spurs fourth in the table, four points ahead of fifth-placed Newcastle United who have played two games less.