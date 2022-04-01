It’s top versus bottom when Manchester City and Liverpool resume their race for the Premier League title on Saturday.

Leaders City host second-from-last Burnley at 4pm, while the Reds - who are just one point behind them - welcome 18th-placed Watford to Anfield for the 1.30pm clash.

With the margins for error as slim as ever, neither of the title contenders can take their foot off the gas, as momentum is the name of the game now.

WARNING: Pep Guardiola, right

Any slip-up will surely be seen as a sign of weakness ahead of their massive potential title-decider at the Etihad Stadium next weekend, not to mention midweek Champions League quarterfinal first legs.

And after the recent international break, it’s all about getting everyone firing on all cylinders again.

City boss Pep Guardiola says: “Everyone is talking about Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.

SUPPORTIVE: Ace Virgil van Dijk

“Liverpool are one of the best teams in the last decade.

“But we have Burnley next. It will be tough.”

Meanwhile, the Reds are rallying behind top scorer Mo Salah, after he and his Egypt team failed to make the World Cup, with his goals likely to prove crucial.

But his nemesis in the playoff and the recent Afcon final, Sadio Mane says: “I won twice and he [Salah] lost twice, I was luckier to come out on top.”

Virgil van Dijk adds: “Well obviously, I feel sorry for Mo. I am sure he will turn the disappointment into success for the rest of the season.

“We still have everything to play for so there are a lot of things still to achieve for him.”

[email protected]