England captain Harry Kane is on his way to Qatar not only looking to fire England to World Cup glory for the first time since 1966, but to keep hold of his Golden Boot award. The top goalscorer in Russia 2018 with six strikes, Kane knows his reign will be challenged by some of the world’s top strikers.

But the 29-year-old says: “It’s not the main thing I’m going for, but I know if I get the Golden Boot it will be good for the team. “The main aim is to bring the trophy home and if I get the Golden Boot along the way, that will be a bonus.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PklXfT2dASk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PklXfT2dASk Last time around, international goal-scoring record-holder Cristiano Ronaldo with 117 strikes and superstar Kylian Mbappe finished in joint-second place among some other stars with four strikes and will be in Qatar again, looking to dethrone Kane for Portugal and France respectively.

Golden: France’s Karim Benzima, right It is, however, Mbappe’s French teammate and current Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema who will be looking to shake off his injury problems of late and take his club form - where he has scored 50 goals in 58 matches since the start of last season - into the national team. Record Aim: Germany’s Thomas Muller A big challenge is also expected to come from the Argentina camp, where Lionel Messi, who scored seven goals in 16 matches for Argentina, and Lautaro Martínez, with seven in 15, will be looking to bring it home for their team. Staying in South America, Kane will also have to be on his hoede for the Brazilians and in particular Neymar, who finished the qualifying campaign with eight strikes in 11 matches.