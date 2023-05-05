Manchester City goalvraart Haaland is honger vir nog in Saturday’s 4pm Premier League clash against Leeds.
Haaland broke the record for most Premier League goals in a season when he scored City’s second in Wednesday night’s 3-0 win over West Ham to fire Pep Guardiola’s manne back to the top of the standings.
His chip took him to 35 strikes, eclipsing Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s 34-goal hiscore from the Prem’s 42-game era.
The 22-year-old Norwegian says of his feat: “I’m really happy and proud.
“It was a nice thing, I’m really happy. I knew about it [record].
“Jack [Grealish] spoke to me before the game and he wanted to give me the assist for the record breaking goal.
“I’m going to sleep on this game, I’ll wake up tomorrow and think of getting three points against Leeds.
“We cannot keep thinking of these records or I will become crazy in my head.”
New Leeds boss Sam Allardyce, though, het ander idees and reckons he can outsmart Guardiola in his first in charge as he looks to save his 17th-placed side from the drop.
Out of football since being relegated with West Brom at the end of the 2020/21 season, wants to return with a bang.
He says: “I’m 68 but there's nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not Pep, not [Jurgen] Klopp, not [Mikel] Arteta.
“We start with an easy one on Saturday. It can’t get any easier than Manchester City away, can it?”
Top five Prem season goals totals
1. Erling Haaland (35 goals and counting in 2022/23)
2. Alan Shearer (34 goals and in 42-game 1994/95 season)
Andy Cole (34 goals and in 42-game 1993/94 season)
4. Mo Salah (32 goals in 2017/18 season)
5. Shearer (31 in 1996/96), Luis Suarez (31 in 2013/14) and Cristiano Ronaldo (31 in 2007/8)
Other Prem weekend fixtures
Saturday: Tottenham v Crystal Palace, Wolves v Aston Villa, Bournemouth v Chelsea (all 4pm), Liverpool v Brentford (6.30pm). Sunday: Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm), West Ham v Man United (8pm).