Manchester City goalvraart Haaland is honger vir nog in Saturday’s 4pm Premier League clash against Leeds. Haaland broke the record for most Premier League goals in a season when he scored City’s second in Wednesday night’s 3-0 win over West Ham to fire Pep Guardiola’s manne back to the top of the standings.

His chip took him to 35 strikes, eclipsing Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s 34-goal hiscore from the Prem’s 42-game era. Home again this weekend 🏡![CDATA[]]>📍 pic.twitter.com/rKCGsNraNw — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 4, 2023 The 22-year-old Norwegian says of his feat: “I’m really happy and proud. “It was a nice thing, I’m really happy. I knew about it [record].

“Jack [Grealish] spoke to me before the game and he wanted to give me the assist for the record breaking goal. In a league of his own! 💫@ErlingHaaland 🤝 pic.twitter.com/kQqA93OcNc — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 3, 2023 “I’m going to sleep on this game, I’ll wake up tomorrow and think of getting three points against Leeds. “We cannot keep thinking of these records or I will become crazy in my head.”

A message from the man himself! 🤩@ErlingHaaland 🗣️



🔵 3-0 ⚒️ #ManCity pic.twitter.com/0ikZtBwELr — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 3, 2023 New Leeds boss Sam Allardyce, though, het ander idees and reckons he can outsmart Guardiola in his first in charge as he looks to save his 17th-placed side from the drop. Out of football since being relegated with West Brom at the end of the 2020/21 season, wants to return with a bang. He says: “I’m 68 but there's nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not Pep, not [Jurgen] Klopp, not [Mikel] Arteta.

“We start with an easy one on Saturday. It can’t get any easier than Manchester City away, can it?” Challenge: Big Sam Allardyce Top five Prem season goals totals 1. Erling Haaland (35 goals and counting in 2022/23)

2. Alan Shearer (34 goals and in 42-game 1994/95 season) Andy Cole (34 goals and in 42-game 1993/94 season) 4. Mo Salah (32 goals in 2017/18 season)