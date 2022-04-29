The best of the best in this season’s United Rugby Championship will come to blows at Cape Town Stadium tomorrow night at 6.15pm. Comfortably topping the log after 16 rounds are the visitors from Ireland, Leinster, who will cross swords with a Stormers team who have defied the odds to be in second place with just two round-robin matches left to play.

Coach John Dobson’s hosts, with 52 log points, are 11 points behind the log leaders. But rather than looking at catching Leinster, it’s the chasing pack that will bother the Stormers. DESPERATE: John Dobson With the top eight making the playoffs, the Bulls are currently in eighth place – only four points behind the Stormers. That means if they slip up against the log leaders, they could find themselves dropping big time after this weekend. Luckily for the Stormers, the Irishmen have left their big guns such as Johnny Sexton, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, Tadhg Furlong, James Lowe and Josh van der Flier at home as they prepare for next week’s European Champions Cup quarterfinal clash with Leicester.

Still, Dobson is not convinced that this will weaken their visitors, who were denied a match-winning try in their 28-23 defeat to the Sharks last weekend. 🎙 “We’ll do what we have to do to win this trophy” #URC | @TheStormers pic.twitter.com/ff6okVnT4G — United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) April 28, 2022 He says: “When you play for a team like that, you want to make a name for yourself and these guys are obviously bubbling under. So this overseas tour is a massive opportunity for them…” Asked about complacency given their six-match winning streak at home, Dobson adds: “We’ve got a chance of finishing in the top two and possibly having a semifinal in Cape Town… We’re as desperate as ever.”

Tickets from R50 here https://t.co/DrtCPWQOQw#iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/CqYdJjRR5S — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 28, 2022 TEAM P W L D PD Pts 1 Leinster 16 12 4 0 267 61 2 Stormers 16 10 4 2 141 52

3 Munster 16 10 6 0 172 51 4 Sharks 16 10 5 1 128 51 5 Ulster 16 10 6 0 106 51

6 Warriors 16 10 6 0 62 50 7 Edinburgh 16 9 6 1 92 49 8 Bulls 16 9 7 0 111 48

9 Scarlets 16 8 8 0 -17 43 10 Connacht 16 8 8 0 -84 36 11 Ospreys 15 8 7 0 -82 34

12 Lions 16 6 10 0 -61 32 13 Benetton 15 4 10 1 -138 24 14 Cardiff 14 5 9 0 -168 23