Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants his Gunners to shoot down Manchester United in the Premier League at 5.30pm on Sunday. Arteta’s manne top the league with a perfect record of five wins from five games this season, but the coach warns his attack to be more ruthless when they go the Theatre of Dreams this weekend.

Arsenal continued their winning streak with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday night with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli despite creating 22 shooting opportunities. NEW MAN: United wing Antony Jesus stabbed home from close range on the half-hour mark and Martinelli cleared the nerves prodding in a Bukayo Saka cross two minutes after Douglas Luiz equalised straight from a corner. But Arsenal should have been out of sight by then, with Saka missed an empty goal in the first half and others taking too long to pull the trigger.

And Arteta says: “It’s the most difficult thing in football to score goals… we had some big, big, big chances and we didn't put them away, but obviously, the intention of the players is to score. WARNING: Gunners’ Mikel Arteta “We are working on it all the time and I think we are getting much better and as always, there is room for improvement.” After his deadline day unveiling on Thursday meant he missed last night’s trip to Leicester, United’s £85m winger Antony is looking forward to a big impact on a potential debut against Arsenal at the weekend.