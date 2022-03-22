Arsenal and Tottenham continued their push for a top-four Premier League finish with important victories ahead of the international break.

The Gunners won 1-0 at Aston Villa on Saturday thanks to Bukayo Saka smashing a left-footed shot through traffic.

The result means they are five points off third-placed Chelsea after 28 games played.

And boss Mikel Arteta called on his team to be more ruthless when they get on top in games.

He says: “[When] you are so dominant like we were today, we have to score the second and third one and we’re not there yet.”

Spurs are their closest rivals - three points behind having played an extra game.

Sunday’s 3-1 win over top-four rivals West Ham moved them into fifth, one point and a place above Manchester United in sixth.

After Kurt Zouma scored an own goal under pressure from Heung-Min Son, the Korean ace banged in another two either side of Said Benrahma’s 35th-minute goal.

Weekend’s 0ther Prem results: Leicester 2 Brentford 1, Wolves 2 Leeds 3

