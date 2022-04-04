Manchester United’s hopes of finishing in the Premier League’s top four are finished en klaar.

So says Red Devils legend Gary Neville after Ralf Rangnick’s manne limped to a 1-1 draw against Leicester at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United were second best from the first whistle and were lucky to escape defeat after a VAR check ruled out a James Maddison winner with 10 minutes to go.

CHECK: Leicester Kelechi Iheanacho fouls United's Raphael Varane

After wasting a vrag kanse to punish United, Kelechi Iheanacho headed the Foxes ahead in the 63rd minute from a Maddison cross.

But when Bruno Fernandes was presented with the best chance of the game, his weak effort was palmed into the path of Fred to get United level three minutes later.

However, the Foxes were still on top and when Iheanacho beat Raphael Varane in a challenge on the edge of the box, the Nigerian set up Maddison to drill home from close range, only for the goal to be chalked off.

BORED: Gary Neville is over United

The result left United in sixth, three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have two games in hand on them with fifth-placed Tottenham still in the race.

Asked if it was skedovers for his former team, Neville told SkySports: “I think so.

“This is going to be a long two months for those Manchester United players and those fans if they are going to play like that because it was really poor out there.

“I’m not angry, I don't think any fans left the ground angry, because we've gone probably past anger.

“We’re just flat, we're bored.”

