European top dogs France, Belgium and Portugal all booked their place at Euro 2024 with victories over the weekend.
Les Bleus ace Kylian Mbappe bagged a brace in a 2-1 win over Netherlands in Amsterdam to win Group B with a perfect record after six games.
On Monday night the third-placed Dutch, with a game in hand, have the chance to draw level on 12 points with second-placed Greece in Athens in a must-win for both teams.
Estamos no EURO 2024!💪![CDATA[]]>🏼![CDATA[]]>🇵![CDATA[]]>🇹— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 13, 2023
Muito feliz por ajudar Portugal a atingir mais uma fase final de uma grande competição.
Um agradecimento especial à Federação Portuguesa de Futebol e aos adeptos que estiverem presentes no estádio pela bonita homenagem!🙌![CDATA[]]>🏼![CDATA[]]>🇵![CDATA[]]>🇹 pic.twitter.com/VXuHYh8Cgu
In Group J, Portugal stretched their 100-percent record to seven wins as Goncalo Ramos opened the scoring and Cristiano Ronaldo netted twice in a 3-2 win over Slovakia, as coach Roberto Martinez’s manne conceded their first goals of the campaign.
Belgium also joined the party with hosts Germany as Dodi Lukebakio hit a double and Romelu Lukaku sealed a 3-2 win over Austria in Vienna in Group F action.
A caminho do Euro! 🏆 Vive a qualificação para o Europeu 2024 por dentro com o novo POV. #VesteABandeira— Portugal (@selecaoportugal) October 15, 2023
📹 Vídeo Completo / Full Video 📲 https://t.co/xB9Ig5cO10
Euro here we come! 🏆 Live the qualification match with a whole new POV. #WearTheFlag pic.twitter.com/45HWeJ1x5H
Portugal and Belgium are in action again on Monday night, as Ronaldo and company go to Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Red Devils host Sweden.