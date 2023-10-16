Les Bleus ace Kylian Mbappe bagged a brace in a 2-1 win over Netherlands in Amsterdam to win Group B with a perfect record after six games.

European top dogs France, Belgium and Portugal all booked their place at Euro 2024 with victories over the weekend.

On Monday night the third-placed Dutch, with a game in hand, have the chance to draw level on 12 points with second-placed Greece in Athens in a must-win for both teams.

Estamos no EURO 2024!💪![CDATA[]]>🏼![CDATA[]]>🇵![CDATA[]]>🇹

Muito feliz por ajudar Portugal a atingir mais uma fase final de uma grande competição.

Um agradecimento especial à Federação Portuguesa de Futebol e aos adeptos que estiverem presentes no estádio pela bonita homenagem!🙌![CDATA[]]>🏼![CDATA[]]>🇵![CDATA[]]>🇹 pic.twitter.com/VXuHYh8Cgu — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 13, 2023

In Group J, Portugal stretched their 100-percent record to seven wins as Goncalo Ramos opened the scoring and Cristiano Ronaldo netted twice in a 3-2 win over Slovakia, as coach Roberto Martinez’s manne conceded their first goals of the campaign.

Belgium also joined the party with hosts Germany as Dodi Lukebakio hit a double and Romelu Lukaku sealed a 3-2 win over Austria in Vienna in Group F action.