Newcastle United will return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years on Tuesday when they tackle Italian giants AC Milan at the San Siro at 6.45pm. Drawn in Group F - the group of death alongside PSG and Borussia Dortmund who cross swords in Paris at 9pm - the Magpies are looking to heap more misery on their opponents who suffered a morale-smashing 5-1 defeat to aartsvyande Inter Milan at the weekend.

Of the momentous occasion, coach Eddie Howe says: “Believe it or not, I’ve not really thought about it much because you go from transfer window to the start of the season and you just put it at the back of your mind. Let's get down to business 👊#UCL pic.twitter.com/WstW56jlOQ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 19, 2023 “Now it’s here, it’s the next game, the next challenge and I’m immensely proud to lead the team into it. I’m excited for the players and the supporters, it’s going to be a great moment for us all.” While the Magpies beat Brentford 1-0 in the Premier League, Milan roped in ex-striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to help them get over the pain of losing to Inter.

The boss ahead of our #UCL group stage opener at the San Siro. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/gTsrqTILEl — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 18, 2023 And ahead of hosting ex-midfielder Sandro Tonali, who helped them to the final last season, and his new teammates coach Stefano Pioli says: “Will it be nice to see Sandro Tonali again? It will be exciting for everyone. We won and we grew together. We wish him the best.” Holders Manchester City, meanwhile, welcome Red Star Belgrade for a 9pm Group G clash. TUESDAY’S OTHER CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES