Newcastle United klapped Sheffield United 8-0 on Sunday night, making Premier League history by becoming the first side to have eight different scorers in one game. Eddie Howe’s manne went to Bramall Lane in search of a third league win this season in their sixth outing and they got a big one.

Sean Longstaff put Newcastle ahead on 21 minutes and they were 7-0 up with 15 minutes remaining, with substitute Alexander Isak completing the rout for the visitors. Morning! 😁 pic.twitter.com/hp03jBRjxU — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 25, 2023 Also on the scoresheet were Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron and Bruno Guimaraes. It was the club’s biggest away win in the league - matching their record league victory, an 8-0 hammering of Sheffield Wednesday in 1999 - leaving them eighth on the log on nine points after six games, nine points behind leaders Manchester City, who they face in the League Cup third round on Wednesday night.

Earlier in the day, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur played to a 2-2 draw in a thrilling north London derby. Sven heads home his first goal for the club! 💪![CDATA[]]>🇳![CDATA[]]>🇱 pic.twitter.com/J3gfEuWm1M — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 25, 2023 Spurs captain Heung-Min Son twice equalised for his span after Cristian Romero deflected home a Bukayo Saka shot and a Saka penalty, leaving the London revivals on 14 points each - four points off the top of the table. Liverpool, meanwhile, are hitting their stride with a fifth-straight league win on Sunday to stay just two points off leaders City.