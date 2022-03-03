Antonio Conte warned his Tottenham players it’s no more Mr Nice Guy.
This after Spurs crashed out of the FA Cup on Tuesday night in a 1-0 extra-time defeat at Championship side Middlesbrough, ending their hopes of a first trophy in 14 years.
The north Londoners sukkeled to make kanse and had a Harry Kane goal ruled out for offside in regulation time, before a Heung-Min Son backheel was saved at the end of the first half of extra time.
And they paid the ultimate price when substitute Joe Coburn smashed home a winner in the 107th minute.
It was another disappointing result for Conte and Spurs, who have lost five times in their last seven matches, with a shock 1-0 win at Manchester City and a 6-0 thrashing of Leeds the only bright moments.
And the Italian coach says he will have to change his coaching approach with his manne not coming reg.
He says: “Sometimes you have to be strong, sometimes light.
“My old coaches in Italy taught me that the coach sometimes has to use the carrot, sometimes the stick.
“I have to try the right way at the individual moment.
“After Burnley, I used the stick and we won!
“After Leeds, the carrot we lost.
“I repeat: the coach has to try to find always the best solution, not because you're upset, frustrated and disappointed.
“I know there's a lot of space for improvement for this team and we have to try to be more stable.”