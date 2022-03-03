Antonio Conte warned his Tottenham players it’s no more Mr Nice Guy.

This after Spurs crashed out of the FA Cup on Tuesday night in a 1-0 extra-time defeat at Championship side Middlesbrough, ending their hopes of a first trophy in 14 years.

The north Londoners sukkeled to make kanse and had a Harry Kane goal ruled out for offside in regulation time, before a Heung-Min Son backheel was saved at the end of the first half of extra time.

And they paid the ultimate price when substitute Joe Coburn smashed home a winner in the 107th minute.

QUARTERFINAL TOE: Boro celebrate shock win

It was another disappointing result for Conte and Spurs, who have lost five times in their last seven matches, with a shock 1-0 win at Manchester City and a 6-0 thrashing of Leeds the only bright moments.

And the Italian coach says he will have to change his coaching approach with his manne not coming reg.

He says: “Sometimes you have to be strong, sometimes light.

“My old coaches in Italy taught me that the coach sometimes has to use the carrot, sometimes the stick.

FRUSTRATED: Ace Harry Kane

“I have to try the right way at the individual moment.

“After Burnley, I used the stick and we won!

“After Leeds, the carrot we lost.

“I repeat: the coach has to try to find always the best solution, not because you're upset, frustrated and disappointed.

“I know there's a lot of space for improvement for this team and we have to try to be more stable.”

