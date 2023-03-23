With champions City trailing the Gunners by eight points with game in hand, goal machine Erling Haaland was ruled out of international duty for Norway with a groin injury.

Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal have both suffered potentially big blows ahead of the final run-in.

Having scored a hattrick in Saturday’s 6-0 FA Cup win over Burnley, national team doctor Ola Sand confirms: “After doing tests and examinations, it became clear that he will not make it for the games against Spain and Georgia.

Highlights of our 6-0 win in the FA Cup quarter-finals

“It is better that he receives medical follow-up at his club.”

City manager Pep Guardiola will be hoping the league’s leading goalscorer is fit to face Liverpool in their first game back on April 1.