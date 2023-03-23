Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal have both suffered potentially big blows ahead of the final run-in.
With champions City trailing the Gunners by eight points with game in hand, goal machine Erling Haaland was ruled out of international duty for Norway with a groin injury.
Having scored a hattrick in Saturday’s 6-0 FA Cup win over Burnley, national team doctor Ola Sand confirms: “After doing tests and examinations, it became clear that he will not make it for the games against Spain and Georgia.
“It is better that he receives medical follow-up at his club.”
City manager Pep Guardiola will be hoping the league’s leading goalscorer is fit to face Liverpool in their first game back on April 1.
Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu will be out for the rest of the season 🚨![CDATA[]]>🇯![CDATA[]]>🇵 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2023
“Tomiyasu sustained a significant injury to his right knee, he has had successful surgery in London on Tuesday and will be ruled out for the remainder of this season”, club confirms. pic.twitter.com/hC76FgpAqe
Arsenal, meanwhile, confirmed that Japan international defender Takehiro Tomiyasu will miss the rest of the season.
The rightback underwent knee surgery on Tuesday after injuring himself in last week’s Europa League exit to Sporting Lisbon.