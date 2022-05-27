The kings of Europe will be decided at the Stade France in Paris on Saturday night when the Premier League’s Liverpool tackle La Liga’s finest Real Madrid at 9pm. In what is a repeat of the 2018 final which Real won 3-1, much of the talk in the build-up to the big clash has centred around the Reds wanting revenge for that defeat.

Star man Mo Salah has been quite vocal about this throughout the build-up after having his shoulder dislocated in that clash by Real’s Sergio Ramos. Salah says: “After what happened with Madrid last time and also after what happened on Sunday, everyone is motivated to win the Champions League.” REAL THREAT: Madrid's Karim Benzema But his coach Jurgen Klopp has denied any talk of revenge. Instead, for the Reds it will be about bagging a treble, after already winning the FA and League Cups in England.

Captain Jordan Henderson explains: “We’ve won two trophies so far, and we’ve got a big opportunity on Saturday to win another, so it’s all positive here. HUNGER: Jurgen Klopp “But for me, you don’t need any more motivation in a Champions League final. “That’s what we dreamt of as kids: to play in big games and it doesn’t get bigger than a Champions League final against Real Madrid.

“They are a fantastic side, a world-class side with world-class players all over the pitch, so we know we will need to be at 100 percent if we are going to have any chance of winning.” SCHEMES: Carlo Ancelotti While Salah is coach Jurgen Klopp’s main threat at the Reds, Karim Benzema will be the focus of real Madrid’s attack. But like Liverpool who have other serious attacking threats in their team like Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, Liverpool will have to be wary of the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in the Real attack.

Vinicius wants the Reds to bring the challenge to them and says: “We want an amazing match between two teams with all their players. With 100 percent concentration. “And both fighting for the most important thing, which is the Champions League.” Veteran midfielder Luka Modric says the players must just remain calm.

He explains: “The message we’re trying to get across to the players who are playing in the final for the first time is that they should approach it with a cool head. “They have to go out and give their all on the pitch and everything will work out well.” Liverpool’s road to the final

Matches played: 12 Matches won: 10 Matches drawn: 1

Matches lost: 1 Goals scored: 30 Goals conceded: 13

Top scorer: Mo Salah (8) Most assists: Trent Alexander-Arnold (4) Clean sheets: 4

Real’s road to the final Matches played: 12 Matches won: 8

Matches drawn: 0 Matches lost: 4 Goals scored: 28