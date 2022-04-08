It’s the battle Premier League fans have been waiting for hele season, when Manchester City and Liverpool go head to head in a high-stakes encounter on Sunday at 5.30pm.

With just a single point separating leaders and defending champions City and the Reds at the top of the standings, with just eight matches left to play, this match could decide the fate of this season’s league title.

And with the two stepping into the ring on Sunday, one is bound to klop.

Recent history suggests it could be coach Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who have only beaten City once in the last six attempts at the Etihad Stadium, with two matches ending in a draw.

RELENTLESS: Liverpool’s Klopp

But the form guide tips the scale in the Reds’ favour, with Klopp’s manne currently on a 10-match winning run in the league and clawing their way back into the race after being 14 points behind at one stage.

If they are to stretch that run to 11 against City, who last tasted defeat at home to Spurs in February, Klopp says he has to beat the “world’s best manager” Guardiola.

The German says: “I respect a lot what they do, it’s an insane football team. For me, [Guardiola is] the world’s best manager.

“If you have a chance, I really think you should give it a go. That is exactly our situation. There's no pressure, it's just opportunity. So, let's go for it and let’s see where we end up.”

Guardiola, meanwhile, tells Manchester Evening News: “When we were 14 points ahead of Liverpool even myself I could not believe it because I know the incredible opponent we have to face. One of the best teams in Europe.

“The reality is one point right now, this is the normal reality. It’s an honour to be there to fight to win the Premier League.”

