Banyana Banyana have a point to prove as African champions as they gear up to kick off their World Cup campaign on Sunday. Ahead of their Group G opener against Italy in New Zealand’s capital of Wellington, South Africa are determined to make their stemme dik in the second-ever global tournament, having bow out of the 2019 edition without a win.

While that is pressure in itself, coach Desiree Ellis and her span arrive Down Under with greater expectations after being crowned queens of African by winning a maiden Women’s African Cup of Nations title last year. 1️⃣8️⃣ days to go the @FIFAWWC 🏆⚽️

With SA joined by continental counterparts Morocco, Nigeria and Zambia, Cape-born playmaker Jermaine Seoposenwe says Banyana have it all to prove. Following confirmation to new Mexican club Rayadas de Monterrey from rivals Juarez, she tells club media: "I'm excited to go to my second World Cup. I played at the 2019 in France.

“With my team being African Cup of Nations champions, there will be a lot of pressure on us. “But I believe we’ve been preparing well and I want to achieve things I didn’t in the last edition, like score goals and assist.” Boost: Thembi Kgatlana, right. Having scored SA’s only World Cup goal to date, Thembi Kgatlana’s goalscoring return in last Sunday’s 2-0 win over Costa Rica in their final warm-up, coach Ellis says the squad have a helse boost in belief after the ace’s achilles injury during the Wafcon group stages last July.