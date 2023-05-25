Stormers scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies says coach John Dobson has warned them that there’s no Monday after Saturday’s United Rugby Championship final against Munster at Cape Town Stadium. That means, there is no second chance in the final and they have to get things right the first time around as they look to successfully defend the URC crown they won by beating the Bulls 18-13 in the decider at the same venue last season.

Asked what this victory will mean to the team and the Springbok World Cup winner, Jantjies says: “It is a final, like Dobbo [coach John Dobson] always says - there’s no Monday for us. 2️⃣ DAYS TO GO!



It’s North vs South 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦☘️

It’s a sell out at DHL Stadium 🏟

Are you ready for the URC Grand Final? 👀#EventsInCapeTown | Presented by @CityofCT#UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/Ex2afnr8UO — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) May 25, 2023 “We’ve said it in training also, so we can’t come back and say we should have done this or this, this is it. That’s why it’s called a final - it’s a big one, we have one chance and the focus is to get it right.” Munster visited Cape Town last month and beat the Stormers 26-24.

Of what they learned from that match, Jantjies, 27, says: “I can’t give out too much - the last time out we had a tough game against them. They are probably the only team we struggle against and we’ve done our analysis and I think the focus is more on what we can correct from our learnings from the last time we played them. Working hard all week. Manie in the bank. #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/8UYubmZy2m — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 24, 2023 “Obviously it’s a final so it’s a big occasion and hopefully we can rectify things we identified as being a problem. Hopefully we can come out this weekend firing.” Up against Ireland veteran Conor Murray, Jantjies says of their duel: “It’s exciting, he is one of the players I have a lot of respect for.