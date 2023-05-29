The Stormers’ reign as champions of the United Rugby Championship came to a hartseer end at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday when they were beaten 19-14 by Irish visitors Munster. Six minutes from successfully defending their crown in front of a record 55 000-strong crowd in the Mother City, the Stormers led 14-12 despite the visitors controlling the territory and possession stakes in what was a closely-fought affair on a tough playing surface.

Then, after fielding a kick from within his own 22, Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok had enough time to clear the ball but dummied the first defender. Our team gave it everything and pushed until the final whistle, but it was not to be. Congrats to Munster on a great win. #STOvMUN #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/Tdkvu5mFcs — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 27, 2023 After throwing the left exit-kick dummy, Libbok tried to put it on the right boot and saw his kick charged down. From there, Munster kept the ball through several phases before flanker John Hodnett barged over in the corner to silence the Stormers faithful.

Smiling Irish eyes: Munster While Libbok’s indecision cost them dearly, the flyhalf had his moments in the game - such as intercepting a pass from a Munster attack in his own half to sprint home for the first try of the match in the sixth minute. He converted to make it 7-0. Munster het nie op hulle laat wag nie and replied within four minutes, when Diarmuid Barron scored from a rolling maul. Stormers No.8 Evan Roos then got a questionable yellow card when he played the ball from an offside position with Munster on attack in the 19th minute.

Costly dummy Minnie Libbok Seven minutes later, Munster thought they’d scored their second try through fullback Mike Haley, but the final pass he got from captain Peter O’Mahony was ruled forward by the TMO. A couple of minutes later, Munster got the bounce of the ball, as Calvin Nash beat Libbok to catching a cross kick to give Munster a 12-7 lead at the break. With Munster down a man after Healy was yellow carded for playing Angelo Davids without the ball, the Stormers drove over for Deon Fourie to score their second try in the 50th minute (14-12).