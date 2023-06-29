The Junior Springboks have some fixing to do when they face Italy in the U20 World Championship at Paarl Gymnasium on Thursday. Despite beating Georgia 33-23 in their Pool C tournament opener at the weekend, South Africa left the field at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch with the worst scrum record of all teams in the first round only 57 percent won on their own possession.

This led to captain Paul de Villiers and his manne failing to get their attack going, making only 209 metres in the match. Expect focus and energy from the Junior Boks, says coach Currie.

More here: https://t.co/9er5T00qHS pic.twitter.com/n7qacyO0K4 — Junior Springboks (@JuniorBoks) June 28, 2023 Up against a hurting Italian side on Thursday at 4pm after they got an early red card in their 43-15 defeat to Argentina, SA assistant coach Lumumba Currie says: “We did struggle in certain areas against Georgia... “Now that it is out of the way, we are looking at stepping up in our effort and output.”

Belief: SA assistant coach Lumumba Currie, centre. He adds: “We did address that. It was all a matter of experience I believe, and some of the changes to the team will reflect that... “We need to lay a better platform this time and that is exactly what we intend to do.” Jersey presentation for Italy match done by @Blitzboks captain, @SiviweSoyizwapi.

Such an inspiring message from the gold medal winning captain. #JourneyToGreatness pic.twitter.com/SR6OUQFIxP — Junior Springboks (@JuniorBoks) June 28, 2023 Meanwhile, Italy coach Massimo Brunello says: “[We have a team] capable of facing such a team as South Africa, who showed a high potential facing Georgia but largely unexpressed, as it often happens in the very start of such compressed competitions.

Italy boss: Massimo Brunello. “After Argentina we talked a lot with the boys, working a lot on the mental attitude. Speaking about the game, after [Destiny] Aminu’s red card the team suffered too much, struggling to remain dangerous while never giving up... “We will certainly have to be much more concrete against South Africa… THURSDAY’S U20 FIXTURES