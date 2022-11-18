The Springboks enter Saturday’s Test against Italy at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa at 3pm, knowing they can lose the game against a team ranked seven places below them on the world rankings. Such has been the giant-killing form of 11th-placed Italy and by contrast the poor form of Jacques Nienaber’s Boks that the rugby world would not be totally shocked if the hosts bag the glory in front of their home fans.

Problems: Jacques Nienaber Buoyed by a surprise 28-27 win over Australia last weekend, while the Boks are coming off back-to-back defeats to Ireland (19-16) and France (30-26), Italy are smelling blood. South Africa have won the last two matches against the Azzurri quite easily - 49-3 at the World Cup in Japan in 2019 and 35-6 in 2017. Maar hulle het klei getrap onder Allister Coetzee in 2016 when they lost 20-18 in Florence.

While he was not part of the team that lost on that day, replacement Bok flanker Kwagga Smith knows that if they don’t pitch up expecting war, they will go down again. He says: “One of our focus points this week is that a lot of teams underestimate Italy and then they get shocked when they take the field. We are focused on the task at hand - they are a confidence team and have had some good wins this year. “We are one of those teams that they would like to beat, but we will be ready for the challenge.”

Smith says Italy’s win over Australia last weekend is no need for them to panic. He explains: “It [the win] doesn’t cause panic, it causes awareness. “They are not a team to take lightly, they played well against Wales in the Six Nations also.