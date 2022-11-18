The Springboks enter Saturday’s Test against Italy at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa at 3pm, knowing they can lose the game against a team ranked seven places below them on the world rankings.
Such has been the giant-killing form of 11th-placed Italy and by contrast the poor form of Jacques Nienaber’s Boks that the rugby world would not be totally shocked if the hosts bag the glory in front of their home fans.
Buoyed by a surprise 28-27 win over Australia last weekend, while the Boks are coming off back-to-back defeats to Ireland (19-16) and France (30-26), Italy are smelling blood.
South Africa have won the last two matches against the Azzurri quite easily - 49-3 at the World Cup in Japan in 2019 and 35-6 in 2017.
Maar hulle het klei getrap onder Allister Coetzee in 2016 when they lost 20-18 in Florence.
While he was not part of the team that lost on that day, replacement Bok flanker Kwagga Smith knows that if they don’t pitch up expecting war, they will go down again.
He says: “One of our focus points this week is that a lot of teams underestimate Italy and then they get shocked when they take the field. We are focused on the task at hand - they are a confidence team and have had some good wins this year.
“We are one of those teams that they would like to beat, but we will be ready for the challenge.”
Smith says Italy’s win over Australia last weekend is no need for them to panic.
He explains: “It [the win] doesn’t cause panic, it causes awareness.
“They are not a team to take lightly, they played well against Wales in the Six Nations also.
“It’s a wakeup call for us to say ‘listen it’s not going to be easy’ and we have to be at the top of our game.”
Italy: 15 Ange Capuozzo, 14 Pierre Bruno, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Luca Morisi, 11 Montanna Ioane, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Stephen Varney, 8 Lorenzo Cannone, 7 Michele Lamaro (captain), 6 Sebastian Negri, 5 Federico Ruzza, 4 Niccolo Cannone, 3 Pietro Ceccarelli, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 1 Danilo Fischetti. Replacements: 16 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17 Ivan Nemer, 18 Simone Ferrari, 19 David Sisi, 20 Manuel Zuliani, 21 Alessandro Garbisi, 22 Edoardo Padovani, 23 Tommaso Menoncello
South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Damian de Allende, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche. Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Evan Roos, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Manie Libbok.