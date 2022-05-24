They may have missed out on the Premier League title on the final day, but it only fuelled Liverpool’s hunger ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid. That’s the message from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp after his manne were pipped to the crown by Manchester City by a single point.

Liverpool came from behind to beat Wolves 3-1 at Anfield but City hit back from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa and clinch back-to-back titles. That ended the quadruple dream for the Kop giants, having already lifted the League Cup and FA Cup. PAIN: Reds boss Klopp, left But for Klopp and his Reds, they aren’t done yet and are honger to add a third trophy this season when they face Real Madrid at Paris’ Stade de France on Saturday.

Reflecting on his season: “I am proud but I’m disappointed, of course, as well… 92 points obviously is crazy with all the games we played. “There are maybe worse scenarios, if you would have been a point up and don’t make it, that might feel even worse. “This season is absolutely incredible and will not end today, it ends next week obviously. And there we will try absolutely everything.

DOUBTS: Thiago Alcantara “We prepare for the final, that’s what we will do. “And of course, losing the league increased the desire to put it right next week, it increased the desire.” Klopp is paaping on the fitness of playmaker Thiago Alcantara, who left Anfield in an ankle boot.