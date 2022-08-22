Manchester United may be dead last on the Premier League log, but, according to Liverpool’s Mo Salah, they will turn up big time when the “two biggest teams in England” cross swords at Old Trafford on Monday at 9pm. With United fan protests threatening to postpone the game again like it did last season and Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp demanding that his team be given the points if that is the case again this season, Salah is focused solely on what happens between the four white lines.

Matchday in Manchester 🛣️



Old Trafford awaits… Let's do this! 👊#MUNLIV | #WalkOn pic.twitter.com/FRuieJn6q7 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 22, 2022 Both teams are winless after two Prem rounds to date, with United having lost to both Brighton (2-1) and Brentford (4-0), while Liverpool have played to two draws - against Fulham (2-2) and Crystal Palace (1-1). Salah, though, believes the form book will be thrown out the window in this tie. “I’m trying to score goals to help the team win games and get points – that’s the most important thing.” 🗣️ #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/LZx0Ot30lb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 21, 2022 He tells Soccer Saturday: “Manchester United is always a special game for the city, for the fans and for everyone around the world. Maybe the biggest two teams in England history-wise, so I think it’s a special game for everybody…”

He adds of United’s recent struggles: “Well, I don’t want to put more oil in the fire, but I think they are so excited for this game... “I don’t look at this game like that, because they’re still a top team with top players. They’ve not had a great start, but they want to win against us…” Christian brings plenty of know-how and experience into Monday night's clash ⚔️#MUFC || #MUNLIV — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 21, 2022 Salah is right, United believe this match can kickstart their season, with midfielder Christian Eriksen saying: “If you get a result in a big game, you get the confidence to go on to the next one, and that’s definitely going to help you…