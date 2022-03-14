Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo proved he still has the magic as he fired a hattrick to spark the Red Devils’ hopes of a top-four Premier League finish.

The Portuguese had just one goal in his last 10 games, but scored all of United’s goals in Saturday’s 3-2 win over rivals Tottenham at Old Trafford, making him the top goalscorer in competitive football with 806 strikes.

Despite missing training for most of last week with a hip problem and spending United’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester City in Portugal, CR7 opened the scoring after 12 minutes with a long-range rocket.

Spurs hit back from the penalty spot after an Alex Telles handball through Harry Kane after 35 minutes, but Ronaldo had them ahead at the break with a tap-in from a Jadon Sancho cross.

PAINFUL: Deflated Spurs players

United captain Harry Maguire wiped out their lead with 19 minutes to go when he turned the ball into his own net.

But Ronaldo won it with a header with nine minutes left to rewrite history.

And interim boss Ralf Rangnick hailed the 37-year-old for saving his best performance since his return to United in August for now.

He says: “We were just joking a little bit [that] it maybe makes sense to send him to Portugal for three days, having not trained for two days, and have him back in training on Thursday.

HAPPY CHAP: United boss Ralf Rangnick

“He made the difference today for sure.

“But not only the three goals he scored, also his work rate against the ball when Tottenham was in possession was, so far, the best performance.”

The result put United back in the top four with 50 points from 29 games with Spurs five points behind and two games in hand overnight on Saturday.

