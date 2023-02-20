Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gave his former club Arsenal’s title chances a kopskiet when he scored an own goal in added time to give them victory at Villa Park on Saturday. With speeltyd over and the scores locked at 2-2, Arsenal midfielder Jorginho struck a 93rd-minute shot from the edge of the area. The ball then cannoned off the crossbar, back out, before hitting the back of Martinez’s head and into his own goal - 3-2.

Seemingly honger to make up for his mistake, the Argentina World Cup-winning hero went forward for a late corner to try and get an equaliser, but Arsenal broke away as Gabriel Martinelli stole a massive 4-2 win in the title race. What. A. Moment. pic.twitter.com/Pux7LZD2w4 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 19, 2023 Having failed to win their last three league games, Arsenal’s title hopes looked like they were going to take another massive blow as they entered injury time set for just a point with the score tied at 2-2 after having to fight back twice in the match. Nail in the coffin: Gabriel Martinelli The Gunners were stunned in the sixth minute when Ollie Watkins smashed home a left-footed shot from a counterattack.

Bukayo Saka hit back for the Gunners in the 16th minute when he thumped Tyrone Mings’ poor clearance header past Martinez. Gelukskoot: Jorginho But Philippe Coutinho had the Villans ahead again 15 minutes later with a tidy finish from a slick attack. Oleksandr Zinchenko brought Arsenal level again in the 61st minute with his first ever Prem goal after he was picked out by Martin Odegaard on the edge of the area.