Cristiano Ronaldo is KLAAR at Manchester United, with ESPN reporting that boss Erik ten Hag has told his bosses to get rid of the striker in the January transfer window. Ten Hag is reportedly bedonnerd after the Portugal captain gave a weekend bombshell interview with Piers Morgan on the eve of the World Cup, with the full show to air tomorrow and Thursday.

In attacks on the owners and former teammates in clips released on Sunday night, Ronaldo also said of the Dutch coach: "I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me." And in a Monday meeting, Ten Hag apparently told co-chairman Joel Glazer, chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough that Ronaldo is too much of a distraction to his work of rebuilding United. Having twice walked out of matches before the final whistle this season, CR7's latest stunt also upset his teammates.