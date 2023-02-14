With United still fighting in four competitions this season, Rashford has scored 21 goals to lead the Red Devils to the League Cup final, the FA Cup quarterfinals and six points off the top of the Premier League ahead of Thursday’s return to Europe.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is proving he is one of the best attackers in Europe, says boss Erik ten Hag.

Speaking after his 25-year-old ace’s 12th league goal in Sunday’s 2-0 win at Leeds, the Dutchman says of his in-form ace: “He is definitely one [the best strikers.

The goals and accolades keep on coming for @MarcusRashford! ⚽️



We can think of 21 reasons why you should enter our latest giveaway 👀⬇️#MUFC || #LEEMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 13, 2023

“He has so many skills, such high potential, and I think that can be even more. When he works well, he will score even more goals because he can score with his right, his left, and with his head.”

Ten Hag is backing Rashford to keep scoring when they head to Barcelona for their Europa League last-16 playoff first leg this Thursday.