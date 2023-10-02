Following their 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday, Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag must go according to fans on social media. The club is currently in the middle of its worst start to a Premier League season, with the Palace result condemning them to a fourth league defeat after just seven games.

And now gatvol fans are dik of Ten Hag and attacker Marcus Rashford, who has failed to fire up front so far this season. Defeat for United.#MUFC || #MUNCRY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 30, 2023 With Joachim Andersen’s 25th minute rocket sinking them to 10th on the table, fans are not impressed as #TenHagOut trended on Sunday with more than 10 000 posts . Our Dane showing us how to score a Premier League goal at Old Trafford 😃![CDATA[]]>🇩![CDATA[]]>🇰#CPFC | #MUNCRY pic.twitter.com/3snhCQEL4i — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 30, 2023 Booed off the field on Saturday, Ten Hag says: “I understand. We play at home and we play Crystal Palace – we have to win, with all respect.

“I know every game in the Premier League is difficult. You have to play your best and I understand fans expect the best. Under fire: Erik ten Hag.Picture credit: Peter Powell “It’s a bad start and we have to catch up. We have to do better. This isn’t good enough.” Of Rashford, who has scored just one goal in eight, sukkeling up front, Ten Hag adds: “He has to invest a lot, the team has to invest a lot around him. Today we were in good positions but we made the wrong decisions.”

United next face Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday. Preparations are under way for Tuesday 📸#MUFC || #UCL pic.twitter.com/71aA6icTFt — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 1, 2023 SOME MAN U FAN TWEETS @TheAsianLads: “I speak for every Manchester united fan Ten Hag out. Also, use this #TenHagOut”

@vandebackk: “I was Ten Hag out when he dropped Varane, Casemiro, Ronaldo on the bench for Rashford, Mctominay, Maguire.” @TUMOPHONIK: “He literally pushed out the best goalkeeper [David de Gea] in the world to bring ball player [Andre Onana] who can’t even stop straight shoot at him.” @Battlefiles: “NO TACTICS JUST PUTTING PLAYERS OUT THERE WITH NO GOOD FORMATION , WE HAD ENOUGH , BRING IN ZIDANE #TenHagOut”