Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag called on Alejandro Garnacho to stiek uit wild after the teen scored his first goal of the season to fire the Red Devils into the League Cup fourth round.
The 19-year-old Argentina wing scored a 21st-minute opener in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, starting off a move on the left before popping up inside the area to turn in a cross from the right.
And after coming good in his sixth appearance of the season, Ten Hag says of Garnacho: “Everyone likes him, the fans like him, the team likes him, I like him but we also have to demand from him and push him because he can act on a very high level. He has to show it every day.”
Ten Hag will be hoping Garnacho fires again when they face the same opposition, Palace, in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.