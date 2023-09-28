Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag called on Alejandro Garnacho to stiek uit wild after the teen scored his first goal of the season to fire the Red Devils into the League Cup fourth round.

The 19-year-old Argentina wing scored a 21st-minute opener in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, starting off a move on the left before popping up inside the area to turn in a cross from the right.