Toulon outscored the Scots, competing in their first final, six tries to three in a free scoring contest at the Aviva Stadium in the Irish capital to put aside the disappointment of finishing runners-up in 2010, 2012, 2020 and again last year.

Springbok fullback-cum-wing Cheslin Kolbe was vol trane following his side Toulon’s 43-19 in over Glasgow Warriors in Dublin on Friday to win the European Challenge Cup for the first time after losing four previous finals.

Scrumhalf Baptiste Serin was the star of a runaway first half performance as Toulon went 21-0 ahead at the break while after halftime the French kept up the momentum.

FULL-TIME | It's not to be for Glasgow Warriors this year as Toulon claim the title pic.twitter.com/dtLF1mFzEh — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) May 19, 2023

But it was Man of the Match Kolbe who stole the show in the second half, as Toulon raked up a 36-7 lead before Glasgow staged a mini fightback.

What a journey it's been, no one would understand what we've been through.

Just so grateful and honoured for this Victory.

Merci beaucoup tout le monde 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/LMr7A1DVrb — Cheslin Kolbe (@CheslinKolbe) May 20, 2023

Of the win, Kolbe tells BT Sport: “We came to Ireland early with one goal, which was to give our best on the field and represent this jersey with pride and the boys did really well.