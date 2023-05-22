Springbok fullback-cum-wing Cheslin Kolbe was vol trane following his side Toulon’s 43-19 in over Glasgow Warriors in Dublin on Friday to win the European Challenge Cup for the first time after losing four previous finals.
Toulon outscored the Scots, competing in their first final, six tries to three in a free scoring contest at the Aviva Stadium in the Irish capital to put aside the disappointment of finishing runners-up in 2010, 2012, 2020 and again last year.
Scrumhalf Baptiste Serin was the star of a runaway first half performance as Toulon went 21-0 ahead at the break while after halftime the French kept up the momentum.
FULL-TIME | It's not to be for Glasgow Warriors this year as Toulon claim the title pic.twitter.com/dtLF1mFzEh— Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) May 19, 2023
But it was Man of the Match Kolbe who stole the show in the second half, as Toulon raked up a 36-7 lead before Glasgow staged a mini fightback.
What a journey it's been, no one would understand what we've been through.— Cheslin Kolbe (@CheslinKolbe) May 20, 2023
Just so grateful and honoured for this Victory.
Merci beaucoup tout le monde 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/LMr7A1DVrb
Of the win, Kolbe tells BT Sport: “We came to Ireland early with one goal, which was to give our best on the field and represent this jersey with pride and the boys did really well.
After a long hard season, @CheslinKolbe couldn’t hold his emotions in any longer 🥹— EPCR Challenge Cup (@ChallengeCup_) May 19, 2023
Head to our TikTok for exclusive reaction content ➡️ https://t.co/bUe2zSezF9 pic.twitter.com/Q2ubQsmagH
“I am super honoured to be here and I am super proud of the boys.”