Switzerland Breel Embolo didn’t celebrate after scoring the only goal of the match in a 1-0 win over Cameroon on Thursday.
Born in the central African nation’s capital Yaounde, the Monaco striker raised his hands as if to say sorry after sweeping home Xherdan Shaqiri’s 48th-minute centre, having confessed that he is the Indomitable Lions’ No.1 fan in the buildup to the game.
Breel Embolo gives Switzerland the lead and doesn't celebrate in respect of his Cameroonian father 🤝— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 24, 2022
Watch the goal with isiZulu commentary 👇
📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup live: https://t.co/Tg69y0m5GD pic.twitter.com/yVuEU1EaK1
The result means Embolo and his teammates pick up three points ahead of Group G clashes against Brazil and Serbia, who played in the late game last night.
In yesterday’s other early game, Uruguay and South Korea drew in their Group H clash…
In yesterday’s other early game, Uruguay and South Korea drew in their Group H clash…
In yesterday’s other early game, Uruguay and South Korea drew in their Group H clash…
In yesterday’s other early game, Uruguay and South Korea drew in their Group H clash…