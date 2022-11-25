Switzerland Breel Embolo didn’t celebrate after scoring the only goal of the match in a 1-0 win over Cameroon on Thursday.

Born in the central African nation’s capital Yaounde, the Monaco striker raised his hands as if to say sorry after sweeping home Xherdan Shaqiri’s 48th-minute centre, having confessed that he is the Indomitable Lions’ No.1 fan in the buildup to the game.