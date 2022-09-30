Proteas spin bowler Keshav Maharaj says the team’s top-order batsmen must get into the swing of things quickly on their current tour of India. Humiliated by their hosts in the first T20I on Wednesday, South Africa were on 9/5 at one stage before getting 106/8 in their 20 overs.

India got the winning runs with eight wickets in the bank and ahead of Sunday’s second match in Barsapara, the hero of the first match Maharaj says their batsmen must come up with better plans. TOP FORM: Reeza Hendricks Having top-scored scored with 41 runs off 35 balls after coming in at No.8, Maharaj says: “We have to address the new ball - the way we play it, there is a lot of swing and maybe just adopt our plans and mindset and take it from there.” He adds: “We didn’t expect ball to swing that much, I don’t think it was easy wicket to bat on… but the application we showed up front, we have to reassess that.”

Touchdown Guwahati 📍#INDvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/UyshR4IZeT — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 29, 2022 There could also be changes to the top order for Sunday’s match, with the possible re-introduction of the in-form Reeza Hendricks. Dropped for captain Temba Bavuma, who was the first man to go on Wednesday without getting off the mark, Hendricks, who scored four fifties and a 42 in his last five innings for South Africa, could return in place of the injured Quinton de Kock - if he is ruled out. De Kock hurt his hand while keeping wicket, but played on. However, with the World Cup around the corner, it would be silly to risk further injury.