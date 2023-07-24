Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis believes her World Cup warriors will be even stronger after their heartbreaking 2-1 to Sweden in Monday’s Group G opener. Women’s African Cup of the Nations (Wafcon) final ace Hildah Magaia bundled South Africa into the lead early in the second half, but like in their 2019 World Cup opening game when they led Spain 1-0 before losing 3-1, they were rolled over in Wellington.

The third-ranked Swedes got lucky when a cross hit Fridolina Rolfo and wrongfooted South Africa goalkeeper Kaylin Swart for a 65th-minute equaliser. Full-time.



🇸![CDATA[]]>🇪2️⃣➖1️⃣🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



It’s a defeat against Sweden .#BeyondGreatness #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/zeAX3UVwf6 — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 23, 2023 Then it was heartbreak innie laaste minuut when Amanda Ilestedt headed a 90th-minute winner, as their set piece pressure and height advantage finally paid off against SA. Ellis, though, says despite the defeat and deja vu, SA will come back stronger when they face Argentina in Dunedin on Friday.

Speaking at a post-match press conference about the similarities to 2019, she says: “I think it’s different circumstances. “In the end we couldn’t hold out. The tactical endurance wasn’t there. Maybe some naivety was there. Upbeat: SA boss Desiree Ellis.Picture credit: Amanda Perobelli “I think we’re more mature having won the Wafcon. We had many challenges during that tournament last season. But we rose up together as a team then.

“We’ve been working towards this game since we knew we were gonna play Sweden. “Even though we lost 2-1, I think it’s still a positive result. “We’re looking forward to the next game.”