A yellow card to scrumhalf Godlen Masimla cost Western Province big time in their 37-11 Currie Cup defeat to the Pumas at Cape Town Stadium.

Exiting the tunnel after the break at 8-8 after Angelo Davids’ try in the corner cancelled out Sebastian de Klerk’s fourth minute burst-through, Masimla was sent to the cooler in the 44th minute after not retreating 10 metres before making a tackle after his team was penalised.

The Pumas made their numerical advantage count and when Masimla returned the scoreboard read 25-11 after Anele Lungisa scored off the back of a rolling maul, before De Klerk ran in his second try.

Kade Wolhuter, meanwhile, kicked his second penalty conversion for the hosts.

But when Willie Engelbrecht dotted down the Pumas’ fourth try in the 64th minute, he hammered the final nail into WP’s coffin before Tapiwa Mafura completed the humiliation for Province.

Coach Jerome Paarwater’s men have now won only one match in six outings and are in serious danger of missing out on a spot in the playoffs.

Western Province: - Try: Angelo Davids; Penalties: Kade Wolhuter (2)

Pumas: Sebastian de Klerk (2), Anele Lungisa, Willie Engelbrecht, Tapiwa Mafura; Conversions: Eddie Fouche (3); Penalties: Fouche (2).

