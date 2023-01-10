Manchester United superfan Dean Holden will be looking to knock his beloved Red Devils out of the FA Cup when he takes his Charlton side to Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The 46-year-old played alongside 1999 treble winner Wes Brown in United’s youth teams before disguising himself as a crowd steward to sneak in at Old Trafford to watch United fall short in the 1997 Champions League semifinal second leg against Borussia Dortmund.