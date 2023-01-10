Manchester United superfan Dean Holden will be looking to knock his beloved Red Devils out of the FA Cup when he takes his Charlton side to Old Trafford on Tuesday night.
The 46-year-old played alongside 1999 treble winner Wes Brown in United’s youth teams before disguising himself as a crowd steward to sneak in at Old Trafford to watch United fall short in the 1997 Champions League semifinal second leg against Borussia Dortmund.
In Tuesday’s 10pm fourth-round FA Cup clash, Holden is hoping his Addicks can end another United cup run.
💪 Believing we can get a result— Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) January 9, 2023
🧤 Ashley-Maynard Brewer
🏟️ Leading the team out at Old Trafford
💫 Dealing with United's stars
👦 Growing up as a @ManUtd fan
➕ Much more 👇
🔴⚪️ #cafc
With Erik ten Hag’s manne on a seven-match winning streak, it won’t be easy for his third-tier span.
But he says: “I’ve told my players, ‘if you don’t believe it can happen, it won’t happen’.
🤩 It's a dream tie for new @CAFCofficial boss Dean Holden!— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) January 9, 2023
The Addicks take on his boyhood team @ManUtd in the Quarter-Final of the #CarabaoCup at Old Trafford and Holden has instilled a sense of belief into his players.#EFL
My Charlton players can enjoy it, though — it’s a free hit for them.”
“United are in my blood. If we don’t beat them on Tuesday, I hope they win the competition.”