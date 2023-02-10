Her parents missed their flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town on Thursday, a lot of noise is made around her captaining the side after Dane van Niekerk was overlooked and the hele South Africa has their hopes pinned on her team winning gold in the T20 World Cup on home soil. But 27-year-old Proteas women allrounder Sune Luus is not going to buckle under the pressure and prefers to look at the bright side ahead of on Friday’s 7pm tournament opener against Sri Lanka.

It will be the second time that Luus leads the Proteas women into battle in a World Cup, also captaining the side in the absence of Van Niekerk - who was out with a broken ankle - during last year’s 50-over global showpiece in New Zealand. Soon...🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



Get your tickets and #TurnItUp by supporting the #MomentumProteas



🎫 https://t.co/eU44uaUMk4

#T20WorldCup #AlwaysRising #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/cOuFbShve5 — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 7, 2023 She reveals that when she got the news that she would captain the team on home soil in place of Van Nieker, who failed to prove her fitness in time after recovering from a ankle injury, she phoned her dad and he burst into tears with pride. But in the words of Spider-Man: “With great power comes great responsibility.”

And with South Africa never having won a World Cup before, the country is expecting something big from Luus and company on home soil. Luus, whose parents missed their flight to Cape Town on Thursday to watch her play in Friday’s match, says: “There’s always going to be pressure, whether you’re playing at home or not. We [the Proteas] have spoken about it and how we want to go about this World Cup. “We are going to embrace the moment, there’s not much you can do about the pressure. Embrace it and stay in the moment and go out and play a good game of cricket.”

One final run around last night ahead of the big #T20WorldCup opener 🏏#MyHero #AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/y5cJYgioNx — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 10, 2023 South Africa are in Group A alongside Sri Lanka, Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand. Group B comprises England, India, Ireland, Pakistan and the West Indies, with each team playing each other once and the top two then graduating to the semifinals. WEEKEND’S OTHER CUP FIXTURES Saturday: West Indies v England (3pm) and Australia v New Zealand (7pm)