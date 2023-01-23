With both clubs struggling to get their stuttering seasons going, there was little to encourage Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and Blues counterpart Graham Potter, with the disappointing stalemate leaving their teams eight and 10th, respectively, with 29 points.

After a bright start from the Blues, which saw a third-minute Kai Havertz strike ruled out by VAR for offside, both teams could only muster five shots on target between them for the rest of the match.

A constant threat on debut! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Q1z4ZCxgcf — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 22, 2023

With the hosts’ new forward Cody Gakpo trying his best to lift the Reds, it was Chelsea’s £88m winger Mudryk who stole the limelight after being introduced off the bench in the 55th minute, causing panic with his quick feet and pace.

Labour: Reds newbie Cody Gakpo, left

Commenting on the 22-year-old Ukrainian, Blues boss Potter: “He was really good.