Chelsea debutant Mykhailo Mudryk lit up a bot goalless Premier League draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.
With both clubs struggling to get their stuttering seasons going, there was little to encourage Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and Blues counterpart Graham Potter, with the disappointing stalemate leaving their teams eight and 10th, respectively, with 29 points.
After a bright start from the Blues, which saw a third-minute Kai Havertz strike ruled out by VAR for offside, both teams could only muster five shots on target between them for the rest of the match.
With the hosts’ new forward Cody Gakpo trying his best to lift the Reds, it was Chelsea’s £88m winger Mudryk who stole the limelight after being introduced off the bench in the 55th minute, causing panic with his quick feet and pace.
Commenting on the 22-year-old Ukrainian, Blues boss Potter: “He was really good.
“He’s had two sessions with us but… he is dangerous in one-vs-one situations, in the final third he can make things happen.”
Meanwhile, Klopp threw on Darwin Nunez and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the final 30 minutes to snatch a win for the home team, but to no avail.
With his team 10 points off the Champions League spots, Klopp insists he is not giving up on a top-four finish.
He reckons: “The distance we only can influence by winning.
“There are a lot of games to play, there are still a lot of games to play, and if you count all the points then you see a lot of things are possible.”
