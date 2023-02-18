A trademark James Ward-Prowse free kick earned basement club Southampton a precious three points at Chelsea in a scrappy 1-0 Premier League win on Saturday and piled more pressure on home coach Graham Potter. This is a massive win from Southampton as they look to climb out of the #PL relegation zone ✅ pic.twitter.com/2j7yo23OMy — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 18, 2023 Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta brought down Stuart Armstrong just outside the area in the 45th minute and Ward-Prowse curled a free kick over the wall into the right-hand side of the net with goalkeeper Kepa left sprawling.

Azpilicueta needed nearly 10 minutes of treatment on the pitch in the second half after he received a kick to the head in a goalmouth clash. Physios from both clubs rushed to his aid and the Spaniard was eventually carried off on a stretcher. When James Ward-Prowse steps over a dead ball, what usually follows is nothing but brilliance! 🔝



Specialist ⭐



📺 Stream #CHESOU live: https://t.co/Tg69y0EeUL | #PL pic.twitter.com/lmRbLpFLgu — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 18, 2023 Chelsea, who have scored only four goals in 10 games in all competitions since the start of the year, looked livelier in the second half when Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz came on and they kept the Southampton defence under pressure.