The Stormers won’t be conned into believing they can just pitch up against Connacht in their United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium at 4pm and book their place in the final of the tournament.
Instead, the defending champions are expecting a fight to the bitter end against an Irish team that proved they could beat any team on their day when they got the better of countrymen Ulster in their quarterfinal last week.
Asked if they are favourites for the clash after also beating Connacht 38-15 in Stellenbosch earlier in the campaign, Stormers coach John Dobson says: “We’re pretty fired up, we saw Connacht’s win over Ulster and we learnt a lot from that game. We saw the intensity, physicality…
“Ulster are known for their physicality and it was a game that we - we can argue we got a get-out-of-jail card last week with the result to play here…
“Maybe in terms of rugby and our track record [we are favoured to win], but we’re not treating ourselves like that at all. We’re just very keen to be very physical, intense and fight, we’ve got a lot of learnings from their match against Ulster.”
The Stormers will face the winner of an all-Irish affair in the other semifinal when Leinster host Munster at the Aviva Stadium at 6.30pm.
A win for Leinster, who finished the season at the top of the log, will see them hosting the final on May 27.
If the Stormers, who finished third overall, beat Connacht and Munster, who finished fifth, spring a surprise against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium, it will be the defending champion Stormers that will host the final at Cape Town Stadium.