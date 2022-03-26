The Stormers overcame a thrilling final few minutes to secure a 23-20 victory over Ulster in their United Rugby Championship battle at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

With the regulations having been eased to allow 50 percent stadium capacity, the Stormers welcomed more fans back with a proper opening half of rugby. The second half, however, was very different.

While Ulster — who trailed log leaders Leinster by a single point going into the clash — looked organised at the start of the clash, it was the Stormers who did the most when they got their hands on the ball as they scored two tries in five minutes to go 14-0 up by the seventh minute.

After gaining possession in their own half, wing Leolin Zas made a superb break and held his pass just long enough to draw in a defender and open up some space for scrumhalf Paul de Wet to snipe through for the opener. Flyhalf Manie Libbok connected the conversion (7-0).

DHL Stormers narrowly beat Ulster 23-20 in the Vodacom #URC to pick up their third successive victory at home 🔵![CDATA[]]>🏉 pic.twitter.com/0YBQ04Penx — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 26, 2022

Zas went from creator to try-scorer when he ran in his own one a few minutes later after the home side beautifully played it wide to find the winger near touch. Libbok made no mistake with this one either as he took John Dobson’s unit into double digits (14-0).

Ulster were made to work hard for their first points at the start of the second quarter. It took three mauls in a row from the big Irish to eventually get over the line that matters through tighthead Marty Moore. Scrumhalf John Cooney added the extras (14-7).

Deon Fourie did what he does best around the half-hour mark after Damian Willemse contested well in the air before Fourie did his thing on the ground, which allowed Libbok to add three more points to the hosts’ tally (17-7).

Cooney kicked a penalty a few minutes later and narrowed the margin again after Ulster got a scrum penalty in front of the posts (17-13), but the Stormers had the last say in the first half when Libbok slotted a second penalty (20-13).

It took some time before the scoreboard was amended in the second half, and the Stormers were first with the points after Libbok added his third penalty in the 53rd minute (23-13).

The script flipped in the third quarter as Ulster started to look more in control, albeit in a rather scrappy second half.

They were rewarded when inside centre Stuart McCloskey went over for their second try after getting past a couple of missed tackles. Cooney hit his target to make it a three-point game (23-20).

The visitors threatened to score early in the final quarter, but some solid work by Stormers forwards stopped what looked like a certain try.

It looked like Ulster were about to break Stormers hearts with a try in the 78th minute, but the referee ruled that the ball was knocked on with the grounding.

From that, Libbok kicked for touch, and while Ulster came away with the ball at the ensuing lineout, the Stormers won a turnover and kicked the ball out to claim victory over Ulster in their first-ever meeting.

Point scorers:

Stormers — 23: Tries: Paul de Wet, Leolin Zas Conversions: Manie Libbok (2) Penalties: Libbok (3)

Ulster — 20: Tries: Marty Moore, Stuart McCloskey Conversions: John Cooney (2) Penalties: Cooney (2)

IOL Sport