Stormers defence coach Norman Laker says he won’t label them favourites ahead of Saturday’s north-south United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld.
The Capetonians have never tasted defeat against their big rivals in the URC, most recently klapping them 37-27 at Cape Town Stadium two days before Christmas last year.
Laker and his manskappe’s most famous victory, of course, is the 18-13 win over the Bulls in the inaugural URC final last year.
That victory came on the back of a 30-26 win at Loftus Versfeld and a 19-17 victory at Cape Town Stadium in the group stage.
But despite never having lost to the Bulls in the URC, Laker knows it won’t be easy to take a full house of log points at Loftus Versfeld.
With the Stormers currently in second place on the overall log with 50 points and the Bulls in fourth with 40, Laker says: “To be honest I wouldn’t say we’re the favourites, the Bulls is a quality side. “They’re a force when it comes to Loftus, they’ve done well over the past few years under [director of rugby] Jake [White] at Loftus. They’ve had an unfortunate run one or two games away, but at Loftus they are a different beast.
“They are physical and a good allround team, so we will respect them for who they are.”