Stormers defence coach Norman Laker says he won’t label them favourites ahead of Saturday’s north-south United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld. The Capetonians have never tasted defeat against their big rivals in the URC, most recently klapping them 37-27 at Cape Town Stadium two days before Christmas last year.

Laker and his manskappe’s most famous victory, of course, is the 18-13 win over the Bulls in the inaugural URC final last year. We’re well on our way to a MASSIVE crowd at Loftus this Saturday! 💪



🎟 Get your tickets NOW: https://t.co/C4mxQtuKnv@Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/HkYZp2BnP8 — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) February 14, 2023 That victory came on the back of a 30-26 win at Loftus Versfeld and a 19-17 victory at Cape Town Stadium in the group stage. But despite never having lost to the Bulls in the URC, Laker knows it won’t be easy to take a full house of log points at Loftus Versfeld.