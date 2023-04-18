The Stormers are doubling up on training to ramp up their outside bid for a home United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal ahead of the final round of regular-season action. John Dobson’s manne dropped to third in the URC standings after their first home loss since December 2021 in last Saturday’s 26-24 defeat to Munster.

That unbeaten record was less of an issue for Dobson, who was gutted by the potential loss of a home semifinal after Ulster leapfrogged the defending champions trailing the Irish team by a point going into this week's final round.



With Benetton standing in their way at Stellenbosch's Danie Craven Stadium in a 6.30pm kickoff, they will go all out for a bonus-point win and hope that Edinburgh can do them a favour by beating Ulster in Belfast later on. Speaking after training on Monday, assistant coach Dawie Snyman insists they are giving alles to get the job done.

Focused: Stormers’ Snyman He says: “It’s a short week with the Friday game and upped our intensity quite a bit; it was a tough day with a double session. “Had a look at the [Munster] game and have one or two things to iron out; [mauls] was an area we weren’t too lucky with … and have a session to focus on it. “The quarterfinals will be tough, no matter who we play, so we want to finish strong against Benetton.