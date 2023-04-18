The Stormers are doubling up on training to ramp up their outside bid for a home United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal ahead of the final round of regular-season action.
John Dobson’s manne dropped to third in the URC standings after their first home loss since December 2021 in last Saturday’s 26-24 defeat to Munster.
That unbeaten record was less of an issue for Dobson, who was gutted by the potential loss of a home semifinal after Ulster leapfrogged the defending champions trailing the Irish team by a point going into this week’s final round.
With Benetton standing in their way at Stellenbosch’s Danie Craven Stadium in a 6.30pm kickoff, they will go all out for a bonus-point win and hope that Edinburgh can do them a favour by beating Ulster in Belfast later on.
Speaking after training on Monday, assistant coach Dawie Snyman insists they are giving alles to get the job done.
He says: “It’s a short week with the Friday game and upped our intensity quite a bit; it was a tough day with a double session.
“Had a look at the [Munster] game and have one or two things to iron out; [mauls] was an area we weren’t too lucky with … and have a session to focus on it.
“The quarterfinals will be tough, no matter who we play, so we want to finish strong against Benetton.
“We need to make sure not just of the win but also the bonus-point. Edinburgh are playing away from home, but you never know.”