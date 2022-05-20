The Stormers have one mission on the final weekend of United Rugby Championship round-robin action and that is to beat Wales’ Scarlets at 6.10pm Saturday night. Victory for coach John Dobson and his fourth-placed side at the Parcy Scarlets will secure the Stormers a home quarterfinal berth in the inaugural north versus south franchise competition.

Also eyeing a South African Shield win, the Stormers will have to overtake the third-placed Sharks who also have 56 log points, 11 wins, a points difference of 148 but have scored one try more (57 to 56). Luckily for the Stormers they’ll know exactly what has to be done to overtake their countrymen by the time they take the field, with the Sharks facing fifth-placed Ulster tonight at 8.35pm. 💼 Currently on a business trip in Wales. Time to get the job done. ⛈️#iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/7iKx55zWky — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 20, 2022 Forwards coach Rito Hlungwani, though, believes the team can do more than just secure this home playoffs spot.

With the team’s aim at the start of the season being to bring smiles to Cape rugby fans, Hlungwani says: “We want a long smile, not a five-second smile and that’s where we put ourselves under that sort of pressure to keep Cape Town smiling regularly and consistently.” Of the pressure heading into the final round-robin weekend, Hlungwani adds: “The pressure will never go away and that’s the pressure to be the best version of ourselves every single week. “There’s always that pressure that we’ve got to be better every single week. We felt like we weren’t in the last game [against Leinster] and we’ll be looking to be better this week.”

💼 Currently on a business trip in Wales. Time to get the job done. ⛈️#iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/7iKx55zWky — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 20, 2022 WEEKEND’S URC FIXTURES Tonight: Benetton v Cardiff (7pm), Ulster v Sharks (8.35pm), Ospreys v Bulls (9.10pm). Saturday: Dragons v Lions (4pm), Connacht v Zebre (6pm), Scarlets v Stormers (6.10pm),