The Stormers have beefed up their scrumhalf stocks with the signing of Griquas No.9 Stefan Ungerer on a two-year deal. Ungerer played the first five games of the United Rugby Championship season for the Stormers on loan and returns next week on a short-term loan, with his two-year contract starting in July.

He will be available for the final league game of the season against Scarlets on May 21and will then return to Griquas before joining the Stormers squad full-time from July. 📝Stefan Ungerer will rejoin the DHL Stormers next season on a two-year deal and will also be in the mix next week on a short-term loan.



💬'The team has been playing some great rugby and I can't wait to get involved again'#iamastormer #dhldelivers https://t.co/p99PtvOSq5 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 12, 2022 Of signing for the franchise, where he will battle Herschell Jantjies and Paul de Wet for the No.9 jumper, Ungerer says: “ The hard-working halfback will be looking to build on some impressive early-season performances having now settled in Cape Town.

He says: “It is great to be back and know that I will be settled here for the next two years. “The team has been playing some incredible rugby and I can’t wait to get involved again.” Good to know Stefan Ungerer will be calling Cape Town home. He already knows his way around DHL Stadium 😉.#iamastormer #stefanisastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/OaDOBoldlN — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 12, 2022 In other transfer news, the Bulls officially announced the signing of Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi from the Sharks yesterday.