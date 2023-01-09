The Stormers’ five-match unbeaten run in the United Rugby Championship came to a dramatic end against the Warriors on Sunday night. With the scoreboard reading 17-all in the final minute of the game, gevaarlike Argentine winger Sebastian Cancelliere dove onto a Sione Tuipulotu through-kick to announce victory for the Warriors.

It was a deserved win for the hosts, with the Stormers having had their chances of sealing the deal. Late heartbreak in Glasgow as the home side score at the death to claim the win. We take one bonus point away for our efforts. #GLAvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/RvNvGm4rRN — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) January 8, 2023 After levelling matters through a Junior Pokomela try from close quarters 18 minutes from time, Stormers pivot Manie Libbok twice missed shots at goal to give them the lead heading into the final minutes - the conversion and then again an easy penalty conversion 15 minutes from time. In fairness, a draw would probably have been the fairest result in a match that pitted two attacking giants against each other.

More on this WATCH: Glasgow Warriors score scintillating 24-17 victory over Stormers

The forwards take matters into their own hands and it is Junior Pokomela who drives over for our third try to level it up in Glasgow.



⛈️ 17-17 ⚔️ (63 mins)#GLAvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/jIjoWMIjFM — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) January 8, 2023 The hosts got the first points of the match against the run of play, after the Stormers were dragged into touch from an attacking lineout. The Warriors then hoofed the ball downfield, before counterattacking a Paul de Wet high kick. It was Cancelliere who started and finished the scoring, dotting down his first try in teh seventh minute after a good switch with Huw Jones on the right wing, before getting the ball back from the ex-Stormer.

Glasgow Warriors gives Stormers a taste of their own medicine 🥄![CDATA[]]>🫙#GLAvSTO | Credit: @URCOfficial pic.twitter.com/fnH5kxL4kS — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) January 8, 2023 The Stormers hit back through a maul try by Joseph Dweba in the 14th minute. The Warriors hit back immediately through wing Kyle Steyn, Jones again giving the final pass - this time on the left wing (10-7). The Stormers ho enjoyed the bulk of the possession and territory in the first half took the lead in the 29th minute after a speedy pass from De Wet found Clayton Blommetjies on the right wing (12-10). Half-time in Glasgow where both teams have scored two tries in an open and entertaining first half. We take a two-point lead into the break. #GLAvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/9JKS0K5ng2 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) January 8, 2023 That’s how it stayed until the break.