Kaapse coach John Dobson is expecting a “Test match” in round two of their Currie Cup-United Rugby Championship double-header against artsvyande the Bulls this weekend. Dobbo’s Western Province lineup of a paar ou manne and laaities klapped a Jake White-coached Bulle in a bonus-point 31-7 Currie Cup victory innie Kaap on Saturday. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored 16 points for the Streeptruie, while Dylan de Leeuw, Damian Markus and Luke Burger all scored tries.

The win snapped a two-game slump for Province, who jumped to fourth on the log, while at the same time claiming a rare double over their rivals, having beaten the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld in March. An inspired performance in front of the Faithful at DHL Stadium sees us claim a bonus point win in the North-South Currie Cup clash. #WPvBUL #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/kFPQ6v1Ke7 — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) April 29, 2023 The win is a bekskoot by the Kaapenaars, ahead of the URC quarterfinal clash between title holders the Stormers and Bulls at Cape Town Stadium this Saturday. Dobson says: “The result was important for staying in the fight for the Currie Cup. We played with real pride in the Province jersey. It was a special performance, I’m really proud.”

Dylan de Leeuw won't forget his debut #CurrieCup try 💥



Two massive hand-offs and then a step to leave the Bulls players on the floor 💪



Great solo effort from the big man! pic.twitter.com/8C5Sic7Ajs — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) April 29, 2023 Dobbo doesn’t think the result will have a big impact on this week’s game, but adds: “This is great in terms of Western Province versus Bulls.. “But it will have very little bearing on next week. “Our [Stormers] guys are tuned in, make no mistake. They’ve done their freshening for four or five days and now it’s into proper Test match intensity.