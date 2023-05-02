Kaapse coach John Dobson is expecting a “Test match” in round two of their Currie Cup-United Rugby Championship double-header against artsvyande the Bulls this weekend.
Dobbo’s Western Province lineup of a paar ou manne and laaities klapped a Jake White-coached Bulle in a bonus-point 31-7 Currie Cup victory innie Kaap on Saturday. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored 16 points for the Streeptruie, while Dylan de Leeuw, Damian Markus and Luke Burger all scored tries.
The win snapped a two-game slump for Province, who jumped to fourth on the log, while at the same time claiming a rare double over their rivals, having beaten the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld in March.
An inspired performance in front of the Faithful at DHL Stadium sees us claim a bonus point win in the North-South Currie Cup clash. #WPvBUL #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/kFPQ6v1Ke7— WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) April 29, 2023
The win is a bekskoot by the Kaapenaars, ahead of the URC quarterfinal clash between title holders the Stormers and Bulls at Cape Town Stadium this Saturday.
Dobson says: “The result was important for staying in the fight for the Currie Cup. We played with real pride in the Province jersey. It was a special performance, I’m really proud.”
Dylan de Leeuw won't forget his debut #CurrieCup try 💥— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) April 29, 2023
Two massive hand-offs and then a step to leave the Bulls players on the floor 💪
Great solo effort from the big man! pic.twitter.com/8C5Sic7Ajs
Dobbo doesn’t think the result will have a big impact on this week’s game, but adds: “This is great in terms of Western Province versus Bulls..
“But it will have very little bearing on next week.
“Our [Stormers] guys are tuned in, make no mistake. They’ve done their freshening for four or five days and now it’s into proper Test match intensity.
There were movements up and down the pecking order as teams continue to fight for a top four spot 🔥![CDATA[]]>👀#CurrieCup #WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/U5hIBSXGl0— The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) May 1, 2023
Meanwhile, the Bulle will be sweating over fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse and flyhalf Johan Goosen after both picked up knocks against WP.