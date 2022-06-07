Stormers coach John Dobson knows Ulster will come to Cape Town Stadium on Saturday for their United Rugby Championship semifinal looking for revenge against their hosts. The last time the Irishmen were here, they thought they’d scored a last-minute try to beat the Stormers in their own backyard.

But the video referee overturned the on-field decision, after Stormer Hacjivah Dayimani hit the ball out of the hands of Ulster’s Callum Reid. The Stormers won that match 23-20. Togetherness 🤝@THESTORMERS celebrate their Quarter-Final victory 🎶#URC | #AllFor1 pic.twitter.com/FwnkaznEVr — United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) June 7, 2022 Dobson admits they used a get-out-of-jail-free card in that match and says: “It was a big talking point, wasn’t it? I think some other South African coaches said we were very lucky.

“The thing about that is I do think we were lucky. They were right. If it was a scrum to Ulster, our scrum was in charge, so we still could have gotten a penalty. “I appreciate there will be an element or an edge to it. But what I can guarantee is that we will be better.” Tickets for our home semifinal at DHL Stadium on Saturday are moving faster than this guy. Don't get left behind.



Get yours now 👉 https://t.co/o4PEuCAUrZ#iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/x3igwfWduj — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) June 6, 2022 He adds: “We learned a lot in that game...