The Stormers will enter this week’s Easter break met ’n geruste hart after strengthening their top spot in the South African Shield of the United Rugby Championship with a 19-17 win over the Bulls.

Fifth on the overall table, the Stormers had to pull out all the stops in the match at Cape Town Stadium, with a Damian Willemse drop goal ultimately separating the two sides.

The Bulls enjoyed 56 percent of the possession and 54 percent of the territory, while also forcing the Capetonians to make 104 tackles to the 67 made by Jake White’s team.

But the Stormers dominated where it mattered most - on the scoreboard.

AMBITION: John Dobson

They had to wait for added time in the first half before they could get some breathing space in that regard, with Man of the Match Hacjivah Dayimani shrugging off two defenders, after some good interplay by the team, to dot down (10-3).

After playing some aerial ping-pong in the 51st minute, Bulls scrumhalf Zak Burger made a break and wing Canan Moodie rounded off to make it 10-10.

Two Stormers penalties by Manie Libbok restored their advantage, before Willemse’s drop goal in the 71st minute gave them a nine-point cushion and all but secured the win.

The Bulls weren’t done, though, and after Dayimani was yellow-carded for a high tackle on Kurt-Lee Arendse, scored via Elrigh Louw from close quarters.

That made it 19-17 with six minutes left, as coach John Dobson’s men held on for the win and their place at the top of the SA Shield - which guarantees automatic entry into next season’s Champions Cup. The other four places go to the next four teams on the overall log.

Of the importance of winning the Shield, where they lead the Sharks by one point, Dobson says: “I am pleased with how we’re standing. For a team that was written off, I don’t think, highly thought of by our opposition…

“What we want to do is qualify for Europe and be in the playoffs. If you’re saying winning the Shield is critical? No.

“Critical is being in the top seven and be sure of Heineken Cup next year and I think that’s a realistic goal where we are now.”

