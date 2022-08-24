The Stormers will kick off their United Rugby Championship in Stellenbosch, after a Justin Bieber concert kicked them out of Cape Town Stadium.
Bieber-fever will hit the Mother City on September 28, with the Stormers’ first two home games of the new season - against Connacht and Edinburgh on September 24 and October 1 - being moved to the Danie Craven Stadium instead.
Daai is nie al nie.
Captain Steven Kitshoff and his teammates will also play their Round Nine clash with the Dragons on December 3 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth, as it clashes with the Cape Town Sevens the following week.
Coach John Dobson’s men will then also pak their tassies for Stellies for their clash with Benetton on 21 April 2023 when the Monster Jam monster truck show is in Cape Town at the DHL (Cape Town Stadium) Stadium.