A Stormers fan went all the way to get his hands on tickets for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship final against Munster, by getting his bum inked with a tattoo of Munster’s badge. Entering a competition on local radio station Smile FM to show his commitment to the cause, Edwin Jordaan, who already had a tattoo of the Stormers badge on his right cheek, then had his left cheek tattooed on Thursday.

So what can Jordaan and fans expect at CT Stadium? Here is a brief rundown of what you can expect: - Gates at the stadium open at 3.30pm, with kick-off at 6.30pm

Watch as Stormers fan Edwin Jordaan goes the extra mile to win tickets to the @URCOfficial final between the @THESTORMERS and @Munsterrugby at the @Smile904FM studio with @RyanOConnorZA



Full story by @ZaahierAdams here: https://t.co/rX6ExQmykP pic.twitter.com/dEyLITZvGt — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) May 25, 2023 - The beer garden inside the stadium will be open from 3.30pm with Red Bull’s DJ Phil playing live and food trucks and activations for fans inside the stadium. - Park remotely at either the CTICC, in the Cape Town CBD or from the park and ride options in Century City and UCT. - There are free MyCiTi shuttles for all ticket holders from UCT, Century City, CTICC, Thibault Square and Civic Centre stations.