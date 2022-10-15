The Stormers and Ospreys drew 16-16 in their United Rugby Championship tussle in wet conditions at Swansea.com Stadium on Friday night. Going into the Round Five clash, the Stormers had won their last 14 URC matches on the bounce. While a draw wouldn't have been the goal, they managed to remain unbeaten.

The defending champions were on top in the early stages of the game and got something to show for it when they were awarded a penalty in the 11th minute, which flyhalf Manie Libbok had no issues sending through the uprights (0-3). The defending champions completely controlled territory in the opening quarter, and Ospreys looked threatening en route to Stormers 22 for the first time in the second quarter. DHL Stormers 16-16 Ospreys



They showed some intent with going for the corner instead of posts, and while they were in prime position to score, the slippery ball popped into the Stormers' hands, with the visitors showing just why they're so dangerous on the counter attack, which resulted in three more points for John Dobson's side after Libbok slotted a beast of a kick to go 6-0 up around the half-hour mark.

Things got tighter after that and the hosts got on the scoresheet with three points of their own, and just short of half time, it looked like just a matter of time before they penetrated the Stormers' in-goal, but the final pass saw the Welsh side's digit on the scoreboard remain unchanged. While Ospreys' grip on the wet oval prevented then from converting those opportunities, the Stormers' scramble defence was crucial in putting the opposition under pressure and keeping them out. One area where the Stormers would have wanted more dominance, though, were the scrums, while their lineout again wasn't at its best.

Overall, physically, Ospreys called the shots for large parts of that second 40. Stephen Myler levelled the scores when he converted his second penalty around the 50th minute (6-6), but the Stormers showed their quality and counter-attacking potency to score the first try of the game shortly afterwards. A top piece of scissor play saw last season's top try-scorer, Leolin Zas, put all that pace to use down the middle of the field before scrumhalf Paul de Wet, far from low on gas himself, finished things off. Libbok hit his target again to put some space between the numbers on the scoreboard (13-6).

It was messy affair from there on, with both sides visibly struggling to keep things clean with rain coming down harder and harder in Swansea. Myler added three more points as the final 10 minutes approached (9-13), but Libbok returned it to a seven-point game with a penalty of his own thereafter. The hosts scored a neat try in the 76th minute after working their way up field with two well-worked lineouts and a strong mauling drive to crash over. Myler brilliantly knocked over the score-equalling conversion to set up a tense final three minutes.

Replacement hooker Joseph Dweba, who was under pressure with his lineout throwing, made no mistake with his effort at the final one as the Stormers hunted a penalty with the clock ticking down. Libbok — who produced another fine outing - took a shot at a drop goal in the 79th minute but missed it, with the game coming to an end in the 81st minute.

Ospreys 16 — Try: Scott Baldwin Conversion: Stephen Myler Penalties: Myler (3) Stormers 16 — Try: Paul de Wet Conversion: Manie Libbok Penalties: Libbok (3) @WynonaLouw